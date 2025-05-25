United Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

