Armis Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,557 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,157 shares of company stock worth $49,411,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $775.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of META stock opened at $627.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

