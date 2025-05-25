Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pullen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.77 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

