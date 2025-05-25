American Trust Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American Trust increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $237.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

