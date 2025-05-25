Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,979 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

