Vise Technologies Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,829.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,687.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,448.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,966.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

