Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $47,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 560,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

