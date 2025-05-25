Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $1.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 5,906 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 16.21.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

