Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

