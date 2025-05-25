Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 48,237 shares changing hands.

Petrel Resources Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

