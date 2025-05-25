MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.50 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($7.17). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.80), with a volume of 7,206 shares trading hands.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.79. The company has a market cap of £303.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

