Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

