American Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after acquiring an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $595.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

