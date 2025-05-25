Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.68. Aware shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 35,563 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Aware in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 54,713 shares of company stock worth $83,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Aware worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

