Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 2,865 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

