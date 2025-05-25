Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 839,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,193,000. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $544,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

