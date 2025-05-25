WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 448,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Shares of BABA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

