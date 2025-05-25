Myria Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myria has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,170.46 or 1.00549253 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,385.14 or 0.99819271 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,568,712,658 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00097658 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,138,162.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

