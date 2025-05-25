B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.