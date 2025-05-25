Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $54.19 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

