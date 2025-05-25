Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4%

CBOE opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

