Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 552 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ICE opened at $176.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.79 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

