Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

