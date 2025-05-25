StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SARO. UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:SARO opened at $28.19 on Friday. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in StandardAero by 46.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.