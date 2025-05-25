Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Unity Software Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $305,522.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,872.04. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,426.66. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,452 shares of company stock worth $15,903,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

