Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 3,817,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,165,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

INFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 753.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $643,827 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Informatica by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,265,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

