Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

