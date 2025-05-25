Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $291.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $326.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.12.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

