British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BTI opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.