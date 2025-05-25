Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.0%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.