Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,555,000 after acquiring an additional 144,732 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

