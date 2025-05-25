Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

OLED stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

