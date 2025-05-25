Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states

