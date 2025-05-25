State of Wyoming Sells 525 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:FIX opened at $471.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

