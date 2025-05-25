Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.07 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,508.65. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,451.30. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

