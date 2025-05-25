Wall Street Zen Upgrades Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 642.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,065 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,350 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

