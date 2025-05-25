C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56.

On Thursday, March 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12.

On Thursday, February 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE WMT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

