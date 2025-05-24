iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $109.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.