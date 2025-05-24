GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $18.91 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $354.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.35, for a total value of $2,437,340.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,256 shares in the company, valued at $127,150,953.60. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,277,654 shares of company stock worth $465,170,665. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

