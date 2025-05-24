Griffith & Werner Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after buying an additional 1,224,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,103,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.