Baer Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 43,042 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 6.2% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

