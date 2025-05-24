Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

