Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,539 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $14.14 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -706.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

