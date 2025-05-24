Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $46.22 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.