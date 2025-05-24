2,948 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.