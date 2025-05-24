KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

