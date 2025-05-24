Invst LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.