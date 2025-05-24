North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

