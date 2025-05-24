Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

