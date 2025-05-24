Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,818,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.